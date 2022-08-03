The latest bout of blistering heat is due to arrive in Central New York on Thursday and it's coming with a heat advisory.

According to the National Weather Service, the air temperature is expected to rise into the the lower-90s, however, the mix of heat and humidity will make it feel closer to triple digits.

A Heat Advisory has been issued between the hours of 11:00 on Thursday morning through 8:00 p.m. Thursday evening for the counties of Seneca, Southern Cayuga, Onondaga, Schuyler, Chemung, Tompkins, Madison, Southern Oneida, Tioga, Broome and Sullivan.

In the Utica-area, the forecasted high temperature on Thursday is 91-degrees. Mixed with humidity, that will make the hottest parts of the day feel more like 95-degrees, meteorologists say. However, in neighboring areas of CNY, the high temperature is expected to rise to the mid-90s, pushing the Head Index Value to almost 100-degrees.

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM EDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...Heat index values up to 98 expected. * WHERE...Seneca, Southern Cayuga, Onondaga, Schuyler, Chemung, Tompkins, Madison, Southern Oneida, Tioga, Broome and Sullivan counties. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The highest heat index values will be in lower elevations and urban areas.

The National Weather Service is advising residents to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air conditioned room and to stay out of the sun. You're also asked to check up on relatives and neighbors, especially those who are elderly.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent

rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

The Heat Index Value is a measure of how the temperature feels to the human body, factoring in air temperature and relative humidity.

Storm on 6/16/22 - Was this from a Tornado in Upstate New York?

The Aftermath of the 1998 Mechanicville-Stillwater Tornado On May 31, 1998 a rare but powerful tornado ripped through the towns of Mechanicville and Stillwater in Saratoga County. The following day the reality of the devastation set in. Homes, buildings, businesses and vehicles were destroyed, not to mention the hundreds of families who were left homeless.