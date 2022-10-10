World’s Longest Christmas Lights Display is Worth Short Drive From Utica
You can see the longest Christmas lights festival in the world this holiday season. The annual Winter Festival of Lights spans 5 miles and it's only a short drive from Central New York. Now that the Canadian border is open for non-essential travel, you can actually go.
The Winter Festival of Lights runs from November 12, 2022, through February 20, 2023, to light up Niagara Falls for 101 Nights, almost doubling the time you can discover the winter magic of twinkling lights, larger-than-life displays, live entertainment, and fireworks.
40th Anniversary
In honor of the 40th Anniversary, a number of new events are planned for the holiday season.
- 40 nights of FREE indoor family entertainment at multiple host venues every weekend and nightly throughout the December holiday period
- Special illumination of the Falls every night
- Niagara Falls Hot Chocolate Trail
- Free photos with Santa in December, sponsored by Ontario Power Generation
- Misty Kids Colouring Contest
Over a million visitors travel to Niagara Falls for the holidays to see the more than 3 million lights and spectacular fireworks displays.
You can download a map of the light tour at Wfol.com.
The Festival of Lights is free but donations are suggested to help keep the festival running each year - $5 per person, $10 per car $1 bus tour.
Don't forget, if you're planning to travel to see the Festival of Lights this holiday, which is about a 4-hour drive from Utica, you'll need a passport or enhanced license to cross the border.