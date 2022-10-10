World’s Longest Christmas Lights Display is Worth Short Drive From Utica

You can see the longest Christmas lights festival in the world this holiday season. The annual Winter Festival of Lights spans 5 miles and it's only a short drive from Central New York. Now that the Canadian border is open for non-essential travel, you can actually go.

The Winter Festival of Lights runs from November 12, 2022, through February 20, 2023, to light up Niagara Falls for 101 Nights, almost doubling the time you can discover the winter magic of twinkling lights, larger-than-life displays, live entertainment, and fireworks.

Photo Credit-Chris Empey © WFOL.com Photo Credit-Chris Empey © WFOL.com loading...

40th Anniversary

In honor of the 40th Anniversary, a number of new events are planned for the holiday season.

40 nights of FREE indoor family entertainment at multiple host venues every weekend and nightly throughout the December holiday period

Special illumination of the Falls every night

Niagara Falls Hot Chocolate Trail

Free photos with Santa in December, sponsored by Ontario Power Generation

Misty Kids Colouring Contest

Over a million visitors travel to Niagara Falls for the holidays to see the more than 3 million lights and spectacular fireworks displays.

Credit - WFOL Credit - WFOL loading...

You can download a map of the light tour at Wfol.com.

The Festival of Lights is free but donations are suggested to help keep the festival running each year - $5 per person, $10 per car $1 bus tour.

Don't forget, if you're planning to travel to see the Festival of Lights this holiday, which is about a 4-hour drive from Utica, you'll need a passport or enhanced license to cross the border.

Longest Christmas Lights Display in the World a Short Drive from CNY Millions travel to Niagara Falls for the Winter Festival of Lights to see the more than 3 million lights and spectacular fireworks displays that run from November 12, 2022, through February 20, 2023.

Oneida Mom Captures Christmas With Live Elf on the Shelf Move over Elf on the Shelf and make room for Jack on the move. An Oneida mom is taking the famous Elf on the Shelf to a whole new level.



NY Family Top Their Own World Record With 687,000 Christmas Lights A family in Lagrangeville, New York is topping their own Guinness Book of World Record for Christmas Lights with 687,000 this year, almost 100,000 more lights.