One Of The Worlds Oldest Rivers Flows Through New York State

One of the worlds oldest rivers, and the oldest river in the United States, flows through New York State. Do you know which one?

According to New York State's DEC, New York State has more than 7,600 freshwater lakes, ponds and reservoirs, as well as portions of two of the five Great Lakes and over 70,000 miles of rivers and streams. We also are home to the oldest river in the United States, and one of the oldest rivers in the world.

The Oldest Lake In New York Is The Susquehanna

The Susquehanna River is the longest river on the East Coast of the United States. It's also the 16th-largest river in the United States, and also the longest river in the early United States.

The Susquehanna River forms from two main branches: the North Branch, which rises in Cooperstown, New York, and is regarded by federal mapmakers as the main branch or headwaters, and the West Branch, which rises in western Pennsylvania and joins the main branch near Northumberland in central Pennsylvania."

The river is over 300 million years old. Here's a crazy thought- this river was around with the dinosaurs, and the river actually was around before the Appalachians were even formed. There are only two other rivers in the world that even compare to the Susquehanna in age. That's the Finke River in Australia, and the Meuse in France.

In 1615, the river was traversed by the French explorer Étienne Brûlé. In the 1670s the Conestoga, or Susquehannock people, succumbed to Iroquois conquest by the powerful Five Nations of the Iroquois League based in present-day New York, who wanted to control the fur trade with Europeans."

This river has seen it all. Did you know this nugget of history?

