Do You Know These Top 5 Largest Lakes In New York State?

Did you know that New York State has more than 7,600 freshwater lakes, ponds and reservoirs, as well as portions of two of the five Great Lakes? Have you ever wondered what are the largest lakes?

New York State is home to one of the bluest lakes in the entire country. Skaneateles Lake is one of the most cleanest lakes in the country, and is the bluest lake you'll find in all of New York State. Many enjoy all kinds of boating on Skaneateles Lake from kayaking to sailing, and of course dining and shopping too.

New York State lakes serve many purposes. This includes supplying drinking water, providing flood control to protect life and property, and of course many of these lakes support recreation, tourism, agriculture, fishing, power generation, and manufacturing too.

Our streams, rivers, lakes, and coastal waters provide habitat for a wide array of aquatic plants and animals. Even those that don't live in the water depend on it. We are also home to 11 gorgeous Finger Lakes:

The Finger Lakes were formed more than 2 million years ago, during the Pleistocene Ice Age. Glaciers crept through the area and carved deep slices into the land, pushing the earth and rocks south. Gradually the ice melted and the glaciers receded, leaving shale valleys of water, which are now the Finger Lakes."

Have you ever stopped to think- What are the largest lakes in New York? What are the deepest lakes in New York? Hopefully this list will help answer some of those lingering questions.

