Unemployment Is The Worst In These 8 New York Counties [List]

Job opportunities have certainly bounced back from the first year of the pandemic, but there are still some counties in New York that are struggling with employment. The statewide unemployment rate is 5.5 percent, while the rate in the United States is 3.9 percent. The New York Counties with the lowest unemployment rate are Saratoga County and Yates County, which are tied with a rate of 2.80 percent. The 8 counties below have the worst unemployment rates in NYS as of November 2021.

7. (Tie) Hamilton County - 4.50%

7. (Tie) Herkimer County - 4.50%

6. Montgomery County - 4.60%

5. New York County - 6.10%

4. Richmond County - 7.20%

3. Queens County - 7.70%

2. Kings County - 8.20%

1. Bronx County - 11.20%

If you are among the unemployed in New York State, the Department of Labor offers lots of resources.

- Apply for unemployment benefits here.

- Get job resources for people with disabilities here.

- You can search jobs here.

- There are even tips to help you create an effective resume and cover letter.

- You can check out career development opportunities here.

- Find out more about training opportunities for job seekers here.

