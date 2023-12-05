Wynn Hospital’s Chief Physician Executive Exiting MVHS in January

The Chief Physician Executive at MVHS's Wynn Hospital says he'll be leaving the group early next year. Dr. Kent Hall, who's been practicing medicine since the early 1980s, says he'll retire at the end of January 2024. Hall has been instrumental in the opening of the new Wynn Hospital in Utica, and has guided the medical team at MVHS through the COVID-19 pandemic, and the most recent move into the new downtown Utica facility.

"I really enjoyed my time here but as with all things they come to a close and I will be retiring from the Mohawk Valley Health System at the end of January and I just wanted to say thank you to everybody for listening to me and for all of the all of the nice things that people have said," said Dr. Hall. "I continue to enjoy being a being of this community and I hope that what I’ve been able to offer, people found as helpful."

During the COVID shutdown in 2020, Dr. Hall made himself available every morning on WIBX's Keeler Show to answer questions, give advice, as well as helping the audience manage through the many contradictions that we were hearing, all the while scientists and the CDC learned about the disease in real time.

Listen to Dr. Hall announce his retirement



Dr. Kent Hall Bio

Kent Hall, MD, is the Chief Physician Executive (CPE) at MVHS. In this position, Dr. Hall is responsible for overseeing the medical staffs of the St. Elizabeth Campus and the St. Luke’s Campus, credentialing, the MVHS Medical Staff Office, Family Medicine Residency Program, Dental Residency Program, Palliative Care, Medical Libraries and the MVHS Medical Group. He is involved in the quality of medical care delivered as well as responsible for driving quality and safety initiatives throughout MVHS. Dr. Hall also works directly with the department chairs, directors of contracted medical groups and hospital-based physicians to coordinate patient care and safety efficiently.

Most recently, Dr. Hall was chief medical officer (CMO) at Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh, New York, as well as Alice Hyde Medical Center in Malone, New York. There, he worked to improve patient outcomes and delivery through improved clinical quality processes, as well as improve operational efficiencies within and between hospital based clinical services. Prior to that, Dr. Hall also served as Emergency Department medical director at Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital.

Dr. Hall completed his residency in Emergency Medicine at the University of Cincinnati Hospital in Cincinnati, Ohio. He received his medical degree from Upstate Medical College in Syracuse, New York, and his Bachelor of Science in Biology and Psychology from Union College in Schenectady, New York.

