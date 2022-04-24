Out Of Control Yankees Fans Ruin New York’s Celebration

It should have been an awesome celebration. Gleyber Torres came off the bench and delivered a pinch-hit single with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning for a 5-4 comeback victory for New York Yankees over the Cleveland Guardians. Fans should have been cheering and players should have been jumping up and down with happiness. That happened briefly, then the ugliness in right-field began.

screenshot YouTube TV screenshot YouTube TV loading...

According to Ethan Sears of nypost.com, the incident began after the Yankees shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa hit a double to left to tie the score in the ninth inning. Guardians left-fielder Steven Kwan went down with an injury after banging into the wall on the play. Apparently, fans began yelling at the injured player and caused Gaurdians centerfielder Myles Straw to climb up the left-field wall and confront a fan about what was being said. Things settled down and the ninth inning resumed.

screenshot YouTube.TV screenshot YouTube.TV loading...

Get our free mobile app

Immediately after Torres won the game, beer cans began flying into right-field in the direction of Oscar Mercado. You can see Mercado actually catch one of the cans thrown at him, as he begins jawing with one of the fans. “Myles was kinda sticking up for his teammate. Kid’s out there bleeding, checking him for a concussion,” Guardians manager Terry Francona said after the game, per Bally Sports Cleveland. “I just think probably emotions got a little out of control. Regardless, I don’t think people can throw stuff at our players on the field. That’s never gonna be OK.”

screenshot YouTube.TV screenshot YouTube.TV loading...

Above you can see Pinstripe stars Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton trying to get the fans to stop. Below, you can see a beer can hitting one of the umpires, as he was trying to get the players off the field. “Obviously there’s no place for throwing stuff on the field,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone told nypost.com. “Obviously we certainly don’t want to put anybody in danger. Love the intensity, but can’t be throwing stuff out on the field.”

screenshot YouTube.TV screenshot YouTube.TV loading...

How did the players feel about it? “Brutal,” Guardians center fielder Myles Straw told nypost.com. “Worst fan base on the planet.” Yankees shortstop, Isiah Kiner-Falefa was a bit kinder to the Bronx Bomber faithful. “That can’t happen. I love the fans, love the atmosphere, but we win with class.” A big damper on a nice win for the Yankees.

screenshot YouTube.TV screenshot YouTube.TV loading...

Famous People With Ties To The Capital Region