Yanks Optimistic Judge, Paxton, Hicks, Stanton Healthy

NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees general manager Brian Cashman is optimistic right fielder Aaron Judge, left-hander James Paxton, center fielder Aaron Hicks and designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton will be ready to play in the time for New York’s rescheduled opener at World Series champion Washington on July 23.

Judge did not play in any exhibition games due to discomfort in his right pectoral muscle and shoulder that he felt when swinging.

Paxton had surgery Feb. 5 to repair a herniated disk in his back.