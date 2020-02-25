Yanks Righty Severino Needs Tommy John Surgery, Out For Year

DUNEDIN, Fla. (AP) — New York Yankees pitcher Luis Severino needs Tommy John surgery and will miss the 2020 season.

The two-time All-Star right-hander was sidelined until the final weeks of the regular season last year.

New York already expects to be without left-hander James Paxton for the first two months of the season following back surgery on Feb. 5.

Severino's injury leaves the Yankees with a rotation of newly signed ace Gerrit Cole, Masahiro Tanaka, J.A. Happ and two openings until the return of Paxton and Domingo Germán from a suspension for violating Major League Baseball’s domestic violence policy.