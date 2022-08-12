You Can Still Vote While Serving Time in a New York Prison

Can inmates vote in New York?

Do you think that people who have been convicted of a felony should be able to vote New York State?

Every election season we are encouraged to exercise our right to vote. That's not really true though. There isn't anything in the original Constitution about having a right to vote. It does say that we are encouraged to vote if we can. The United States Constitution did make necessary amendments to guarantee the right to vote to those who previously did not have it.

Who can vote in The United States?

You must be a citizen of the United States.

You must prove residency in your state.

You must be over the age of 18 before the election date.

You must be registered to vote in your state.

Who can't vote in The United States?

People who have a permanent residence in another country.

People who are mentally incapacitated.

People with felony convictions but this rule varies from state to state.

What about New York?

According to NY Courts, New Yorkers who are incarcerated are not allowed to vote. You lose the right to vote when you get a felony conviction in New York State. However, if you have a misdemeanor you can still vote while serving your sentence in jail.

Once you are done with your sentence and released from prison you will be alerted by the Department of Corrections and Community Supervision (“DOCCS”) that you will be getting your voting rights back.

