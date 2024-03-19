Acclaimed Musician Sets Sights on Mayorship, Aiming to Lead Frankfort to New Heights

For the last eight years Rick Adams has served the Village of Frankfort in the capacity of Mayor. Prior to that he spent several years in service as Deputy Mayor and before that he was a Trustee. Now, he is passing the torch to someone new. A fresh face, but a well known voice.

It was announced on Facebook Tuesday evening that Mayor Adams was stepping down from his post and endorsing the man he hopes will be his replacement. That endorsement was of current village Trustee and local musician Justin Smithson. Just like the many verses sung incredibly well at area venues by Smithson, Adams was singing Justin's praises as the right man for the job. Smithson tells WIBX, "I am already a Trustee and this seems like a logical next step." He is excited to run but admits the shoes of Adams will be difficult to fill.

In Smithson's announcement on his own Facebook page he wrote,

I would like to start by thanking Mayor Rick Adams, for his many years as a Village Trustee and Mayor of our wonderful village. It has been truly incredible watching first hand all of his dreams for our village become reality. He has also been an incredible mentor, and friend, throughout my entire term as Village Trustee.

You may know Smithson from his years of performing all over the region in the legendary bands Showtime, Poor Tim, out on his own and various other guest appearances. Now, he hopes to expand his positive performances to the role of village Mayor. He is looking to continue the work he's already began with an amazing team already in place in village government.

Photo Courtesy of Justin Smithson via Facebook Photo Courtesy of Justin Smithson via Facebook loading...

Smithson, a 10 year resident of the village, has seen the growth and the potential that still exists. He hopes to continue the great work Mayor Adams has done, but he says he can't do it alone. Smithson tells voters in the village,

I need your input, your support, and your vote to make our vision a reality. Together, let's embark on this journey to shape the future of our village for generations to come! Stay tuned for updates on upcoming events, and ways you can get involved. Let's build a brighter tomorrow, together!

It's important to note the many projects Rick Adams has seen to completion. During his tenure Adams oversaw:

Comprehensive sewer project across the whole village

The replacement of Hilltop bridge

Resolved issues related to water meters, revamping the whole system

Replaced all city street lights with LED technology saving energy costs

Of course, who could forget all of his work and diligence following major storms and severe flooding issues. Adams posted a long farewell message, citing his other personal commitments as reason for stepping down. In that message is where he endorsed who he hopes will be the future mayor.

With Adams' announcement so fresh, along with Smithson's, there is no word on if there will be any other candidates to enter the race. Only time will tell. Thank you to Mayor Rick Adams for a long tenure of service and dedication. I am sure the residents of Frankfort will not soon forget.

