You May Not Have Realized This New Cafe Opened in Consumer Square, New Hartford

Consumer Square in New Hartford has seen several changes over the past year, including the addition of five new businesses opening up in the plaza. Buff City Soap opened its doors followed by a new business that offers new healthy foods and smoothies on the go, to busy shoppers.

Tropical Smoothie Cafe is now open and welcoming customers. They're located next to Spectrum, which is located more towards the middle of Consumer Square.

Of course, smoothies are on the menu. Some of their featured drinks include the Sunshine Smoothie (mango, banana, pineapple, and orange juice,) the Cranberry Truffle (cranberry, strawberry, yogurt, and white chocolate,) and the Very Berry (cranberry and strawberry.) They also have green, super veggie smoothies, and other fruit/tropical blends.

You can add different supplements to your smoothies too, like collagen, probiotic, fat burner, and protein among others.

They have some really awesome food options too. There's breakfast, salads, wraps, flatbreads, quesadillas and I'm super intrigued by the jalapeno corn that they have as a side with chipotle mayo.

Tropical Smoothie Cafe is open 8 AM to 9 PM seven days a week.

Here are some photos of the action.

