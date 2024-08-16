One of the most popular new coffee shops in Central New York is adding another location on the heels of the crazy success of their New Hartford location.

This drive-thru style caffeine stop has been known to back up traffic on Commercial Drive with cars waiting for their turn to get one of those delicious iced or hot beverages. It has been announced that this hot stop will offer a new location in Oneida County.

According to the Daily Sentinel, the city planning board approved the new location at the Freedom Plaza in Rome. The article states, "Company officials presented plans for a Rome location to the Planning Board at its monthly meeting at City Hall Tuesday evening. The Planning Board unanimously approved the site plan."

This is not a location in which people can walk inside and order their favorite breakfast or early afternoon pick-me-up. It is strictly a drive-thru coffee stand in which the employees come out with tablets to take your order and then you pull up and get your drink. It's almost like a Chik-fil-A style drive-thru, but for caffeine filled drinks.

7 Brews has the New Hartford location on Commercial Drive, but also has locations in Johnstown and Vestal in New York. Soon, there will be the location in Rome. Much like car washes, there is no shortage of options for delicious and quick coffee in Central New York. If you aren't making it at home, why not visit one of the fine locations around town and pick your favorite. More and more is happening in the City of Rome and this new shop will certainly add to that.

