It is incredible how useful video door bells and home security cameras have become for law enforcement. No matter the incident, it seems that at some point in the investigation, some form of private video surveillance is collected and used as evidence.

Utica Police have provided "Ring" footage from a private citizen in East Utica in an effort to identify individuals allegedly involved in a "shots fired" incident Monday evening. Utica Police say around 7:30PM units from UPD and MVCC Police responded to the area of Tilden Avenue and Armory Drive. Upon arrival officers discovered 13 shell casings and a quantity of narcotics, according to officials.

Officials say several blocks from the initial 'shots fired' call officers discovered an abandoned vehicle. Police say witness reports and that "Ring" camera footage indicated that four individuals had fled the scene after exiting the abandoned vehicle. It appears from watching the doorbell camera footage, the vehicle was struck by gunfire. You can see the tire in the rear of the car appears to be flat.

Utica Police released the video to the public in an effort to possibly gain assistance in identifying the four individuals who fled the scene. If you have any knowledge or information on this case or the incident in question you are asked to contact the Utica Police Criminal Investigations Division at 315-223-3510. As always you can submit anonymous tips for a possible cash reward to Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers.

To watch the dramatic video you can click the following link: https://ring.com/share/cba56cbd-d3c4-4d5a-bc13-5c4173ea3e85?fbclid=IwAR3C6IzGxhobkjonwOtO8KGoO09ftDnRNq87UZQ4Qz-2aw0IE1wMe-cAa1c