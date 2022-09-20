Young Woman’s Life Taken Too Soon in One-Car Crash on Southern State Parkway in Islip

Authorities are still investigating a fatal crash on the Southern State Parkway in Suffolk County, New York.

Emergency responders were called to the eastbound lanes of the Southern State Parkway near Exit 40 in Islip, New York at approximately 4:30am on Sunday, September 18, 2022.

According to a written release from the New York State Police (NYSP) the driver of a 2022 Hyundai Santa Fe was headed "eastbound on the Southern State Parkway, in the right lane, when her vehicle crossed the lanes of traffic and struck the center median guiderail."

The driver is identified as 19-year-old Jessica Gonzalez of Commack, New York.

After hitting the guiderail, police say Gonzalez's "vehicle then struck the overpass, she was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene."

No one else was inside the vehicle at the time. It is not yet known what caused Gonzalez to lose control of the vehicle. At this point no other vehicles are reported to have been involved.

The investigation is still active and police are asking witnesses, drivers who were in the area at the time with dashcam footage, and anyone with information that may be helpful to the case to call police. The NYSP can be reached at: (631) 756.3300.

The investigation is still active and police are asking witnesses, drivers who were in the area at the time with dashcam footage, and anyone with information that may be helpful to the case to call police. The NYSP can be reached at: (631) 756.3300.

