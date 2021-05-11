Your Credit Union Has a New Branch Opening In Central New York

If you are a member of First Source Federal Credit Union, you will be pleased to know they are offering an additional branch to their members.

The banking institution will soon be opening a 6th location in the Hannaford Plaza in Washington Mills. First Source already has 5 locations, two in Utica, one Rome and one in Herkimer.

The new stop will be located where the old Key Bank branch was at the right-hand entrance to the plaza that is home to various businesses, including Hannaford Supermarket. For many this may be a more convenient branch than traveling to the Commercial Drive address in New Hartford.

There is no word on the timeline for completion yet, but we have reached out to First Source officials and are awaiting specific details. However, a First Source Credit Union employee did confirm that they will be opening the 6th location. It's always good for a local business to grow and expand in their community and First Source is now giving their members one more option.