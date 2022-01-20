Your Dream Million Dollar Farm House is Up For Sale in Central NY

We all have that dream place we'd love to move to if we hit the lottery. Right here in Central New York there's an ultimate farmhouse for the hunter, fisher, and farmer in all of us. The best thing, it might not be too far from where you live right now.

Just minutes from the Village of Cazenovia and Cazenovia Lake is a newly renovated and updated homestead. The $1,499,900 property has a total 95 acres of land includes 3 fenced grazing pastures, fields for crops, and an expanded feed barn. There's an additional 45 acres of woods bordering Chittenango Creek, making it a perfect spot for hunting, fishing, or leisure.

The barn itself is something to marvel at. There is a large livestock barn, fitted with horse stalls, an equipment bay and storage area for grain and bedding. Additionally the barn has an office space, industrial freezer, and a walk-in chicken coop with a pig pen underneath.

Now onto the best part, the ginormous house! It's been freshly repainted, renovated, and expanded to 4800 square feet over the past 20 years. Inside the house is a wide open family room, four massive bedrooms, and a master bedroom with two huge closets. If that wasn't enough, the house also has a tremendous rec room and a full chef's kitchen on the main floor. It's powered by natural gas, has access to public water, and great heating.

There's no way to not fall in love with this massive farm house. Take a virtual tour yourself by scrolling through the pictures below.

Want more information or to schedule a tour yourself? Here's the link!

