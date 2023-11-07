attachment-Keyboard2 loading...

There's a new phishing attack going on in your in-box and this one is difficult to deal with.

Recently, I've been inundated with dozens and dozens of emails from a PR company sending me two copies of news releases and lawsuit announcements. On average, I was receiving about 50 emails an hour.

What should I do?

One think I considered right off the bat was to hit the "unsubscribe" link at the bottom of the email. "Take me off your mailing list," was my thought.

The problem is - this is not a good option. A legitimate email sender is required to include the unsubscribe link, which allows recipients to "op out" of the email campaign. This is fine, if the sender is legitimate. If the sender is a bad actor conducting a phishing scheme, there's a good chance the unsubscribe link is sending you to a bad place. It could be affirming that the email address is active, it could be placing malware on your device, or even worse. The suggestion is - don't hit unsubscribe unless you trust the sender.

Here's what Norton suggests.

"If you remember signing up for the emails and you're sure they come from the actual business, go ahead and hit unsubscribe. Don't remember signing up for the emails or think the message looks fishy? Use the tools in your email program to label the message as "spam." For example, here's how to label a Gmail message as spam.

Marking the email as "spam" will send future messages from the same sender straight to your spam folder. And it will get you one step closer to your goal: a decluttered inbox."

It's getting more and more difficult everyday to avoid phishing attacks on computers. The rule remains in place: if you don't know the sender, don't click!

61 Amazing Snapshots of Utica's Most Unique Boilermaker Ever The 2021 Utica Boilermaker Road Race will go down in the history books as one of the most unique, with an all-vaccinated field running the 5K and 15K on October 10th, without elite runners, and with thousands of regular participants sitting this one out because of COVID. The excitement this year was special and exclusive and there was no shortage of it, as seen through the lens of award winning photo-journalist Nancy L. Ford of Utica. Here are 61 awesome photos featuring some of the best moments from this year's race. Gallery Credit: Bill Keeler

Utica's Chicken Riggies Dish Wasn't Invented in Utica? Say It Isn't So. The now-famous Utica Chicken Riggies recipe has taken on a life of its own. The dish is now found well outside the Utica-Rome area and it's getting more and more popular as word spreads around the northeast. While there are many variations of the dish today, there's still only one original recipe. So, who created the first "Riggies" recipe and where did it really originate. Gallery Credit: Bill Keeler