Youth Bureau Seeks to Fund High-Quality Youth Programs

Oneida County Executive Anthony J. Picente, Jr. today announced that the Oneida County Youth Bureau is accepting proposals from interested non-profit organizations and cities, towns and villages that would like the opportunity to provide youth-oriented programs that offer delinquency prevention, recreation and positive youth development opportunities during 2021.

“Securing the future of our youth is vital to the success of Oneida County,” said Oneida County Executive Anthony J. Picente Jr. “I encourage our local agencies and municipalities to apply for this funding and provide programming that helps address the issues we have identified as the most crucial to meeting their needs.”

Two categories of funding are available:

Youth Development Program funding is for non-profit agencies and cities, towns and villages that operate a youth development program that provides direct services to youth. The state will reimburse 100% of its qualified expenditures, subject to available appropriations and exclusive of federal funding.

Runaway and Homeless Youth Act funding is for non-profit agencies that provide crisis and transitional living services. A 40% agency match is required.

Proposals are due via email to kpensero-shanley@ocgov.net by close of business on Dec. 30, 2020.

“Oneida County has many outstanding organizations that have and can provide quality services for our youth,” said Youth Bureau Director Kevin Green. “The Youth Bureau looks forward to working with the agencies, cities, towns and villages as they provide safe, positive and innovative programming to our youth.”

Programs that are funded must meet guidelines established by the New York State Office of Children and Family Services. The guidelines and forms necessary to prepare and submit proposals can be accessed online at www.ocgov.net/youth and by then clicking on the appropriate red RFP to the left.

Any questions or technical assistance should be directed to Karen Pensero-Shanley at 315-798-5027. Pensero-Shanley or kpensero-shanley@ocgov.net.