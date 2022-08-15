YouTuber Under Fire After Trying to Leave Bar Without Paying, Telling Staff He Should Charge Them for Promotion

People have watched a popular Spanish YouTuber attempt to get out of paying his restaurant bill over six million times.

Earlier this month, Borja Escalona, who runs Escalona TV, received backlash for eating two empanadas at A Tapa do Barril, a restaurant in Porta do Sol, Portugal. He attempted to leave the restaurant without paying but the waitress stopped and told him that he needed to pay €2 for the first empanada that he ate.

He then began screaming at the waitress and said that he would have charged a restaurant €2,500 for the promotion through his social media platform. He claimed that he only eats out for free. He went as far as to tell her to expect an invoice for the "promo."

"Do I have to pay you? Well, then I have to charge you for this promotion that I just did," he said according to La Vos de Galicia. Things only escalated from there.

"You are threatening me. You are telling me that you are going to send my boss an invoice that I am going to charge myself later," the staffer told him.

He responded, "Do you think I have threatened you? Have you felt threatened at any time?" She explained that "as soon as you told me that you only ate things for free and you were not going to pay."

"And that's a threat?" he questioned. "I think that is an explanation, it is part of the negotiation with the company."

She concluded the conversation by noting that she cannot make a decision on behalf of the company and that there was no agreement before he consumed it.

Watch the wild moment, below.