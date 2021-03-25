YWCA Mohawk Valley Reveals Salute To Outstanding Women Winners

The YWCA Mohawk Valley revealed its 2020-2021 “Salute to Outstanding Women” class during a virtual event on Thursday.

The salute honors local women in eight different categories for their achievements and impact on the community.

You can also re-watch the virtual Reveal on the YWCA's YouTube channel.

Here are this year's eight honorees and their categories:

Education , sponsored by Kristin’s Fund, the honoree is Meredith Madden

, sponsored by Kristin’s Fund, the honoree is Ph.D. Entrepreneur, sponsored by Staffworks, the honoree is Ari Gaeta

sponsored by Staffworks, the honoree is Healthcare, sponsored by Excellus BlueCross BlueShield, the honoree is Shannon Cayea

sponsored by Excellus BlueCross BlueShield, the honoree is Human &Public Service, sponsored by Scalzo, Zogby & Wittig, Inc., the honoree is Stephanie Dulak-Eghigian

sponsored by Scalzo, Zogby & Wittig, Inc., the honoree is Outstanding Youth , sponsored by Adorino Construction, Inc., the honoree is Maria Htoo

, sponsored by Adorino Construction, Inc., the honoree is Professions/Business & Industry, sponsored by Bank of Utica, the honoree is Laura Powers

sponsored by Bank of Utica, the honoree is Social Justice , sponsored by Fort Schuyler Club, the honoree is Dawn Carter Laguerre

, sponsored by Fort Schuyler Club, the honoree is STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math), sponsored by Indium Corporation, the honoree is Maria Smith.

The 32nd Annual Salute to Outstanding Women Awards Ceremony will be held on Thursday, April 22.

Tickets are $33.50 and can be purchased by visiting ywcamv.org/Salute.

The luncheon celebration is typically held in-person but will be hosted in a virtual format this year.

The Salute also serves as YWCAMV’s largest annual fundraiser.