In 2016 the Zeina family suffered a tragic fire that displaced them from their home. Now, the owners of the new Lafa Mediterranean by Zeina's is giving back to the fire department that assisted them during that difficult time.

Lafa announced that they will be hosting a Grand Opening Community Day event on Monday, April 19, (today) which they will donate 50 percent of their proceeds to the New Hartford Fire Department. It was the members of the New Hartford Fire Department that came to their rescue on that devastating day nearly 5 years ago.

The fast-casual restaurant, already a new lunchtime favorite, will be open from 11AM to 8PM and half of every cent they make today will go to help NHFD continue their fine service to the community. Elias Zeina is the owner and manager of Lafa and he says,

The New Hartford Fire Department was quick to respond to the fire and were extremely empathic during a challenging time for our family. We are honored to support this organization in any way we can.

You too can support this organization that gives so much to their community and enjoy some delicious food at the same time. You can have your lunch or dinner at Lafa Mediterranean by Zeina's either by dining in, taking out or calling ahead. They are located in the Men's Warehouse Plaza at 4666 Commercial Drive in New Hartford. The Zeina family is a great example of local business owners constantly giving back to the community they serve. This is not the first time they've stepped up to the plate.