NOTE: This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more information is available.

One person is listed in critical condition following a fire that remains under investigation in New Hartford.

Officials say the fire broke out at a home located at Two Woodberry Road, near the intersection of Oxford Road. Emergency responders were called at approximately 5:15am on Tuesday, July 26, 2022 by two members of the community who, police say, "noticed smoke coming from the residence and called 911."

According to the New Hartford Police Department both officers and the New Hartford Fire Department responded. Two people were home at the time and rescued from the home by police and fire personnel. Names are not being officially released at this time.

The fire is not reported to have done damage to any other structures in the vicinity.

The NHPD says that the male resident was last listed in critical condition and the female resident was released following treatment at the hospital.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the NHPD, NHFD, and the New York State Office of Fire Prevention and Control (NYS OFPC). The NYS OFPC is a state-run agency available to assist local governments with services including emergency response and investigation.

Anyone with information that may be helpful to the investigation is asked to call police.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New Hartford Police Department. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

