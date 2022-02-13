Zoo Hires Marvin Gaye Tribute Singer To Entice Monkeys To ‘Get It On': Watch

Warning: You are now entering the monkey bone zone!

A U.K. animal park has gone viral after hiring a singer to serenade its monkeys in an attempt to entice them to "Get It On" during mating season.

Trentham Monkey Forest brought in popular Motown singer Dave Largie to perform a Marvin Gaye classic in the hopes of getting the monkeys to mate.

A video of the performance was shared to the monkey sanctuary's Instagram page. Watch below:

"BREAKING NEWS: MONKEYS TOLD BY LOVE SONG GURU TO 'GET IT ON'! Over the weekend, Monkey Forest had a VERY SPECIAL GUEST," the post reads.

"The monkeys were treated to a LIVE PERFORMANCE from love song legend 'Marvin Gaye' to help boost the monkey love at the forest this mating season. As every new addition is so important for the protection of the species, special guest Dave Largie was invited in to serenade the primates, with the most well-known love songs of all time, to help inspire them to ‘get it on.'"

The video shows the vocalist belting out Gaye's 1973 love ballad while sporting a fabulous all-white suit.

Located in Staffordshire, about three hours north of London, the Trentham Monkey Forest is a primate sanctuary that houses endangered Barbary macaques from Morocco and Algeria.

According to the zoo's Instagram, they're home to "140 free-roaming monkeys."

According to Park Director Matt Lovatt, "Some classic Barbary macaque ‘lovey dovey’ behavior was on display during the performance such as grooming and teeth chattering."

"We thought it could be a creative way to encourage our females to show a little affection to males that might not have been so lucky in love. Females in season mate with several males so paternity amongst our furry residents is never known. Each birth is vital to the species with Barbary macaques being classed as endangered," Lovatt added, per the animal reserve's site.

Birthing season happens in late spring/early summer every year. Lovatt hopes that "Marvin's done his magic and we can welcome some new babies!"

Barbary macaques are currently listed as endangered by the IUCN Red List. There are only an estimated 5,000 of the elusive primates left in the wild.