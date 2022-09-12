Can You Legally Get Married Over Zoom in New York?
Hey, I get it. You're super busy, and planning a wedding can be stressful. What if you wanted to tie the knot without all that pesky "fun"? Could you legally get married over Zoom?
The pandemic saw a lot of things get done virtually. Office jobs became remote jobs overnight. Important meetings could now be held anywhere, anytime, with or without pants. But now, with the COVID scare more or less in the rearview mirror, and a semblance of "normalcy" has been restored, a lot of those pandemic-isms have been phased out.
YOU COULD LEGALLY GET MARRIED ON ZOOM... BRIEFLY
At the height of COVID hysteria, when courthouses and churches were closed across the state, you could get married over Zoom. In April 2020, Governor Andrew Cuomo (remember that guy?) signed an Executive Order allowing marriage licenses to be obtained remotely, and ceremonies carried out via video conference.
A little sad, maybe, but also a testament to persevering love that two people would want to do it in that manner. After all, in 2020, none of us knew how long COVID was going to last. But let's face it, a Zoom marriage sucks, and it gyps your friends out of a huge party with open bar.
POST-PANDEMIC, YOU GOTTA 'DO IT LIVE!'
In late June, 2021, Governor Cuomo lifted the executive order allowing virtual marriage. New York State law now requires couples to wed "in the presence of an authorized member of the clergy and at least one other witness." Y'know, just like the old days!
So, unfortunately, for all the introverted love birds out there, you gotta get married in person in New York.