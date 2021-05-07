Pride Month is coming up in June and to celebrate, the Beekman 1802 farm is inviting 100 couples to say “I do” atop “Matrimony Hill,” inside a rainbow-colored glass house.

Credit: Beekman 1802

The “Let Love Bloom” wedding marathon will take place in Sharon Springs on June 26, the same day the Supreme Court legalized gay marriage back in 2015.

What exactly gave the farm the idea to host such an event? Syracuse.com says Beekman founders Dr. Brent Ridge and Josh Kilmer-Purcell were married in the very same spot, which is the highest point of the farm. Their favorite memory from their wedding was the simplicity of it, with guests bringing specially prepared family recipes instead of gifts. They wanted to give other lovers the same opportunity for an amazing memory.

“This past year has made us all realize the importance of “moments” both big and small. We thought allowing people to get married ‘inside a work of art’ was a wonderful way to celebrate love, commitment, beauty and kindness.”

Weddings will start at 8AM on June 26 and will be performed in 15 minute increments, with the total finishing by 9:15AM on June 27. In a span of 24 hours, they hope to have 100 couples come and get hitched during this special experience with "the Beekman 1802 touch."

Tickets are $100 for each couple looking to participate and must register online in advance. The price covers the wedding ceremony costs (officiant, photographer, etc.) and reserves your selected spot, according to Syracuse.com. If you’ve always dreamed of a morning wedding or a midnight, candlelit exchange of vows, it is yours for the choosing in that 24 hour timespan. What's also great? A portion of the proceeds will benefit The Ali Forney Center, an organization dedicated to helping homeless LGBT youth.

Couples will be required to wear masks and due to the COVID-19 pandemic will only be allowed to bring two guests. It is also required to obtain a wedding license through New York State at least 24 hours before and no more than 60 days ahead of the event. There will be a host of wedding officiants to ordain your ceremony and they can also serve as witnesses, should you need one.

The Beekman farm is located at 6725 NY-10, Sharon Springs. If you want more details on the “Let Love Bloom” event, you can find our more on the Beekman 1802 registration site.

