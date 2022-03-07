The end of winter can't come soon enough for most of us in Central New York. As we count down the days to the end of winter and prepare to welcome nice weather to upstate New York, here are 11 celebrities that you can see in CNY this spring and summer. From special events to concerts and inductions and more:

WWE SummerSlam 2015 Mick Foley as wrestler in WWE at Summerslam 2015 (Photo by JP Yim/Getty Images) loading...

Mick Foley: Whether you know as Cactus Jack, Mankind, Dude Love, The Hardcore Legend, or by any other crazy wrestling name, he'll be returning to Syracuse this summer to take the comedy stage.

Yes, WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley now tours as a comedy act. He's scheduled to appear at the Syracuse Funny Bone on Tuesday, June 7.

Floyd Mayweather v Logan Paul - Press Conference Floyd 'Money' Mayweather (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images) loading...

Floyd Mayweather Jr.: Known as 'The Best Ever', Floyd Mayweather has been one of the biggest names in the boxing industry for decades and will be officially inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame in June. Love him or hate him, 'Money' complied a professional record of 50-0, an incredible feat, and always left the ring swirling with controversy.

Whether it was allegedly dodging fighters, Victor Ortiz punch, the fights against Logan Paul and Connor McGregor, or the Olympic Gold Medal many say he was cheated out of, Floyd is among the biggest celebrities in the sporting world.

He's slated to be in Canastota, NY for International Boxing Hall of Fame Induction weekend June 9-12.

Paul McCartney In Concert Sir Paul McCartney, July 2017 in Miami (Photo by Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images) loading...

Paul McCartney: Sir James Paul McCartney needs no introduction, unless you didn't know his first name was actually James. A lead singer of the Beatles renowned as one of the best composers and performers of all-time. The legendary McCartney is playing the Carrier Dome in Syracuse on June 4, exactly two-weeks before his 80th birthday!

Toronto Blue Jays v Boston Red Sox David 'Big Papi' Ortiz (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) loading...

David Ortiz: Known by the nickname 'Big Papi' to the baseball world, this slugger is headed to Cooperstown, NY in July. Ortiz smashed 541 home runs over the course of his 20-MLB career, mostly with the Boston Red Sox. He will be the only modern-day player elected to The Hall his summer, after being elected by the Baseball Writers' Association of America. The induction will be held Sunday, July 24 in Cooperstown.

Elton John Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour - New Orleans, LA Elton John (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images) loading...

Elton John: The English musician is a legend among fans of virtually any musical genre. Stacked on top of each other, The Rocket Man's achievements in the industry would create a virtual stairway to heaven. In fact, there's a wikipedia page dedicated to keeping track of his nominations and awards.

You can catch Sir Elton John at the Carrier Dome in Syracuse on his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour on September 10.

Sports Illustrated 2018 Sportsperson Of The Year Awards Show - Inside Laila Ali (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated) loading...

Laila Ali: The daughter of boxing legend Muhammed Ali, Laila was a championship boxer in her own right. Dubbed 'She Bee Stingin', Laila Ali held numerous title belts during her professional career and retired with a perfect 24-0 record.

Laila Ali will be inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame in Canastota, NY on the weekend of June 9-12.

2020 Gershwin Prize Award Tribute Concert Jay Leno (Photo by Shannon Finney/Getty Images) loading...

Jay Leno: A stand-up comedian who made it big as the host of the NBC's The Tonight Show for more than two decades. Leno may have one of the most recognizable faces in the entertainment business, mostly because of that chin. Since ended his Tonight Show run, Leno has dedicated time to his many passions, including stand-up.

He's set to perform at del Lago Resort Casino in Waterloo June 10 and 11.

"Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues" - UK Premiere - Red Carpet Arrivals David Koechner (Photo by Anthony Harvey/Getty Images) loading...

David Koechner: He's a familiar face from you may recognize as Todd Packer from The Office TV series, or Champ Kind from the Anchorman movies. David Koechner landed himself in some hot water this past New Year's Eve when was arrested on suspicion of DUI. Koechner is schedule to take the Syracuse Funny Bone stage on May 13 and 14.

Roy Jones Jr Training Session Roy Jones Jr. (Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images) loading...

Roy Jones Jr.: Holding titles in the middleweight, light heavyweight and heavyweight division, Roy Jones Jr amassed a professional record of 66-5 with 47 knockouts. Jones is one of the boxers who will be enshrined in the International Boxing Hall of Fame in Canastota June 9-12.

78th Annual Golden Globe® Awards: Arrivals Tracy Morgan (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Hollywood Foreign Press Association) loading...

Tracy Morgan: A well-known and hilarious cast member from the late-90's and early 2000's on Saturday Night Live, Tracy Morgan can be found on stage as a stand-up comic these days. He was nominated for several awards for his work on the NBC show 30 Rock and is scheduled for four shows this September at the Syracuse Funny Bone.

Hall of Famer Harmon Killebrew Memorial Service Jim Kaat (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images) loading...

Jim Kaat: Will be elected into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown this summer. He recorded 283 wins as a pitcher over his 25-year MLB career. To many of you reading this, you may best remember Kaat for his television broadcasting days with the New York Yankees in the mid-90's and after the turn of the century. Now 83, Kaat is scheduled to be in Cooperstown this July 24 to have his bust enshrined.

The Klitschko Brothers Vitali and Wladimir Open Workout Klitschko Brothers (Photo by Steve Grayson/WireImage) loading...

The Klitschko Brothers: Together they are the baddest-boxing-brothers to ever fight professionally. Alone, each has won championships in the heavyweight boxing ring, and each has been inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame in Canastota.

Both are also very dedicated to their home country of Ukraine and have vowed to fight in battle amid on the ongoing Russian invasion. So while many hoped to see the pair again in Canastota for Wladimir's induction into the IBHOF this June, it doesn't seem likely that they would leave their homeland at such a critical time.

