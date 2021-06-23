So, you've probably already heard that Syracuse University has landed Elton John for one of his last-ever shows in the United States in September of next year. You probably also know that tickets go on sale Wednesday, June 30, at 10:00 a.m. on Ticketmaster.

Now, how can you score good seats without breaking the bank?

One of the keys to a concert at The Dome is getting close enough and centered so that the sound is balanced and not echoing all over the place, and to get close enough to actually see the act. Ticket prices range from $55 to $300 and if you want great seats, you'll most likely be paying on the higher end of that scale.

Here are 5 tips to put yourself in the best possible position to get great seats.

1. Download the Ticketmaster App if you have a smart phone. As long as you have good cell service or fast wifi, this is the best way to get the best seats. You can also go to Ticketmaster.com or call their toll-free number. Play around with the app or website and navigate around so you're familiar with the site.

2. Create an account now at Ticketmaster and make sure you have a valid credit card in the account ready to go for Wednesday morning. You don't want to waste time putting your credit card information in, or signing up as great seats are being sold.

3. Don't refresh your web browser or app. Ticketmaster will do this for you. Also, don't search for tickets using multiple tabs on your browser, as you might get flagged as a bot and get kicked off the site. You can, however, run different searches for tickets using multiple browsers like Safari, Chrome and Firefox. You can also work with other people who are on their devices or on the telephone trying to get the best seats. Working together with others is actually a very good idea as long as you're all communicating.

4. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on June 30th. Log in to the site or app about 10 minutes early. Often times you'll be able to "get in line" and wait for ticket sales to start, or sometimes they start selling early. And it's never over until it's over. Even if they say it's sol-out, keep your eye open for opportunities. Sometimes people have tickets in their cart, but for some reason don't buy them. These tickets will go back up for sale.

5. Be fast. Speed is very important when mastering the Ticketmaster platform. Practice a bit and know exactly what you're looking for and how much you're willing to spend. If the concert is a hot once like Elton John is expected to be, the good seats will sell out fast.

Remember, if you really want tickets, you'll most likely still be able to get them after the show is sold out. But, expect to pay a heavy price when using third party services and ticket brokers.

Good luck and I hope you're successful enough to have the rest of us looking at the back of your head while we watch Elton at the Dome on September 10, 2022.

