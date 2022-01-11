11 Nostalgic General Stores Scattered Across Upstate New York
In the small communities we grew up in the general store, or the five and dime store, were the center of all the action. Everybody shopped there. They stocked anything Mom and Dad needed. And the kids loved them for the penny candies! Here are 11 stores we think you should put on your radar. General stores and five and dime stores still exist! Check out our list and enjoy a trip back to your youth .
11 Vintage Upstate General Stores and Five and Dime Stores
We all have memories of those great little five and dime stores and general stores of our youth. They were the heartbeat of our communities. They sold just about everything, you could get a pretty good meal in most of them, and of course the showstopper was always the rows of penny candies. Upstate still has plenty of these stores around (some of them 100, 150, 170 years old!). Here is a list to start you on your trip back to the general stores of your youth. They are all great!
11 Small Catskill Mountain Towns That We Love
Among the several regions of Upstate New York, we all have our favorites. The Finger Lakes, Mohawk Valley, Western New York, Adirondacks, Hudson Valley, etc. But you have to admit, it is hard not to fall in love with the Catskills. Here is a list of some of our favorite small towns in the Catskills. While all the map dots in this region are special, we like these for their history, beauty, fun and places of interest.
35 Reasons Why Everybody Loves the Finger Lakes
There are several great "destination pockets" in the area we call Upstate New York. Whether it be the historic mansions along the Hudson Valley, the small ski towns of the Catskills, the majesty of the Adirondacks, the diverse history of Central New York, or the beautiful region shrouded in Niagara's mist out west. And then there is the Finger Lakes! These 11 "finger like" lakes, spread out from (roughly) just west of Interstate 81 out through the Genesee Valley in Western New York This area is one of the state's great playgrounds.