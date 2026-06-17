Write-In Candidate Defeats Ilion Mayor in Stunning Upset

One of the most surprising election results in recent local memory unfolded Tuesday night in Ilion, where a write in candidate defeated the sitting mayor.

According to unofficial results, David Murray received 437 votes to unseat incumbent Mayor John Stevens, who garnered 275 votes. Former Mayor Brian Lamica also ran a write-in campaign, but the vote tally was not yet available.

The outcome comes after months of controversy surrounding a proposed data center project at the former Remington Arms property. The issue dominated public discussion in the village and drew large crowds to meetings as residents debated what should happen at the site. Most residents who have spoke out are against a data center replacing the now shuttered Remington plant. Negotiations to fill the Remington location are being handled by the Herkimer County IDA.

A write in victory over an incumbent mayor is uncommon in local elections, making Tuesday's result particularly noteworthy.

"I'm very busy thanking constituents and answering inquiries," Murray said this morning.

On Facebook, he posted the following statement:

"To ALL those who voted and participated in this election, thank you!

I thank you as your mayor- elect and am encouraged and hopeful by your participation. Your action, interest, and love for your village were on full display. Let's take this time to be kind to one another, and reflect on how we come together, and move this community forward. We do this thru collaboration, government and "we the people".

"Ilion's future WILL be as bright as its past!"

READ MORE: Film Documentary Digs into Catskill Game Farm's Dark Past

Voters also chose two members of the Village Board. Dan Sheffield was the top vote getter with 378 votes, while Jaclyn Moore earned the second available seat with 287 votes. Robert Wellington received 246 votes and Michael Taylor received 52.

The results remain unofficial until certified by election officials.

Staying Cool in Summer Heat Record heat sent people flocking to area beaches and parks to stay cool but others still took in other outdoor fun too. Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt

MLB Most Loved Mascots Ranked: Best Baseball Icons From the legendary Phillie Phanatic to the league's top-rated fuzzy icons, see which Major League Baseball mascots are ranked as the most loved by fans. Gallery Credit: Michaela Johnson