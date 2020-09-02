11 Year Old Boy Accused Of Inappropriate Sexual Contact
An 11-year old Waterville boy has been referred to Oneida County Juvenile Probation for allegedly engaging in inappropriate sexual contact with two girls, ages four and ten.
Investigators with the Child Advocacy Center say the acts committed by the 11-year old, which happened at the end of August, would constitute two counts of first-degree sexual abuse if committed by an adult.
The victims have been offering counseling services through the CAC.