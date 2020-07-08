14 New COVID-19 Cases And Two New Deaths In Oneida County

There have been 14 new positive COVID-19 cases in Oneida County and two new deaths.

Both deaths were nursing home related, bringing the number of deaths to 100.

There have now been 1,699 total coronavirus cases.

25 patients are hospitalized in Oneida County – 23 at Mohawk Valley Health Systeim and two at Rome Memorial Hospital.

Four are admitted outside the county.

Here are the rest of the numbers as of Noon on Wednesday, July 8th:

· 14 of the patients hospitalized in county are nursing home residents receiving acute care.

o 13 MVHS

o 1 Rome Memorial

· 239 active positive cases

· 1,360 positive cases have been resolved.

· 52,397 total negative results.

· 54,096 total tests have been conducted.

· Today’s quarantine numbers are not available because the Oneida County Health Department is in the process of transitioning from an internal tracking system to a New York State reporting system. The quarantine numbers will be updated retroactively when transition is finalized.

Here's the updated Oneida County COVID-19 Dashboard.

Here are new potential public exposures:

7/1/20

Time of exposure: 12 p.m. – 1 p.m.

Place of exposure: Lowes

Address of exposure: Horatio Street, Utica

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: up to 7/15/20

7/3/20

Time of exposure: 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Place of exposure: Price Chopper

Address of exposure: Genesee Street, Utica

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom monitoring period: 7/17/20

Time of exposure: 11:15 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Place of exposure: Walmart

Address of exposure: Horatio Street, Utica

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom monitoring period: 7/17/20

7/5/20

Time of exposure: 12 p.m. – 1 p.m.

Place of exposure: BYO Laundromat

Address of exposure: Leland Avenue, Utica

Wore mask: No

Symptom monitoring period: 7/19/20