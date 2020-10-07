14 New COVID Cases in Oneida-Herkimer Counties, October 7

Health officials in Oneida and Herkimer reported a combined 14 new, lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

Oneida County

In Oneida County, eleven (11) new cases were confirmed with no new fatalities. The new cases bring Oneida County's to-date total of positive tests up to 2,489, just elevent shy of 2,500.

There are 86 known, active cases in the county.

Five patients are hospitalized, all at MVHS.

The following Oneida County potential public health exposures were also released on Wednesday:

10/03/20 Time of exposure: 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM Place of exposure: Lowe's Address of exposure: Erie Blvd W., Rome Business phone number: 315 709 3000 Wore mask: Yes Symptom Monitoring period: through 10/17/20 Time of exposure: 6:00 PM - 6:10 PM Place of exposure: Haver’s Nice N Easy Address of exposure: 8035 St. Rt. 12, Barneveld Wore mask: Yes Symptom monitoring period: through 10/17/20

Herkimer County

Herkimer County is reported three new COVID-positive test results.

That bring the county's active case total up to 20.

Herkimer County has seen 357 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March.

One Herkimer County resident is hospitalized for treatment of the virus.

