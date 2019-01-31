14-Year-Old Allegedly Robs New Hartford Gas Station

New Hartford Police have arrested a 14-year-old for Robbery. According to police, the alleged robbery occurred at the Sunoco A-Plus on Kellogg Road.

The employee working at the time reported the male suspect entered the store, displayed a sledge hammer and demanded a pack of cigarettes. The suspect then fled the store and headed east towards Oneida Street.

The suspect was tracked to his residence with the help of a UPD K9 unit and other local agencies.

The 14-year-old male was arrested and charged with Robbery in the First Degree. Due to his age, his name will not be released. Additonal charges are possible.