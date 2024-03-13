NHPD: Felony Arrest After Police Find Stolen Credit Cards

Police in New Hartford arrested a Utica man after they say he was found with several stolen credit cards.

42-year-old Jammaine Cole was charged by police with several felony charges, according to New Hartford Police Chief Ron Fontaine.

Police say, Cole allegedly had stolen a victim’s purse from a local establishment in the town of New Hartford and then used the victim’s credit cards unlawfully at four Smoke Shops throughout Utica and the Town of New Hartford.

Fontaine says that Cole was charged with (1) count of Grand Larceny in the Fourth Degree, a class E-Felony, for the possession of the stolen credit card, (4) counts of Identity Theft in the Second Degree a class E- Felony, (4) counts of Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Fourth Degree, a class E-Felony and Petit Larceny, a class A misdemeanor.

Cole was released on an appearance ticket and is due to appear in the Town of New Hartford Criminal Court at a later date.

The investigation was conducted by the New Hartford Police Department Criminal Investigation Division, said Fontaine.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

If you have any additional information about Cole, contact Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers. You can place a 100% anonymous tip several ways.

1) Through this site by clicking submit a tip

2) Directly at www.p3tips.com

3) By calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS)

4) by downloading the Android app P3TIPS

Get our free mobile app

Crime Stoppers asks that tips are not submitted through Facebook Messenger. All tips must go through the tip lines.

attachment-Welcome-294-20181110194249-38903798_1916932348329234_6582277727489884160_n1 loading...

12 Of New York State's Most Wanted Criminals- March 2024 Below are individuals wanted by the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision's (DOCCS) Office of Special Investigations who have been designated as its Most Wanted Fugitives . They should be considered armed and dangerous. This list is current as of 3/01/2024:

NEVER attempt to apprehend a fugitive yourself. If you have information on the location of any of these fugitives, you can contact OSI 24 hours a day / 7 days a week to report it. All leads and tips are treated as confidential information.

If an immediate response is necessary, such as you see the wanted person at a location, please call “911” and report it to the police. Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler

Stars We Lost in 2022 See the famous icons we have had to say goodbye to in 2022, below. Gallery Credit: Jacklyn Krol