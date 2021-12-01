15-Year-old Arrested with Gun, Heroin During Shots Fired Incident in Syracuse

A 15-year-old boy is facing multiple charges after police were called to the 100 block of Davis Street for a shots fired call.

The call came in at approximately 3:42pm on Wednesday, November 24, 2021. Three officers responded to the scene. They were told that the suspect had run into a market located at 104 Davis Street.

104 Davis Street Neighborhood Photo Credit: Google Maps

Police searched the market and found a teenager in the bathroom, along with a loaded, untraceable 9mm handgun and, police say, "numerous glassine envelopes that contained heroin.”

The suspect – whose name is not being released because of his age – is just 15 years old.

He is facing the following charges:

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree

Criminal Possession of a Firearm

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree

He was released to a parent on a juvenile appearance ticket.

