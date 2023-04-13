Bullets Hit Building, Several Cars Outside Utica Bar; Man Arrested
The exterior of an East Utica bar and several vehicles parked nearby were hit with bullets as police say a man inexplicably fired several rounds from a handgun. Despite the damage, there are no reports of injury.
UPD was alerted to the initial shots fired report outside of Rick's Place on Mohawk Street from a call to 911 just after 9:00 on Wednesday night. Arriving officers were directed to a home on the nearby 700 block of Lansing Street where police say several spent shell casings were discovered.
Officers said they found 37-year-old Tyrell Williams at the back the home - where he lives and immediately detained him for questioning. After getting permission to search his home, police say they found a loaded .40 caliber handgun with ammunition matching the spent casings found outside. Police believe the building housing the bar was struck once with gunfire, and also reported damage to several vehicles parked in the vicinity.
Williams faces three charges related to illegal weapon possession and and one count of reckless endangerment, UPD officials said.
[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes. The information provided within was provided publicly by law enforcement. Any charges or accusations of wrongdoing mentioned in the article are only allegations and the reader is reminded that all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.]
