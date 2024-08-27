15-Year-Old Girl Arrested at New York State Fair for Stabbing Two Others

One of the more disturbing trends in society today is the increase in violence among youth offenders. In Utica, the first homicide of the year was the death of a 15-year-old at the hands of what is believed to be another teen. That case has yet to be solved almost 9 months later.

More and more young people are becoming violent and acting on violent impulses. One of the many disturbing cases occurred at The Great New York State Fair when New York State Police were forced to arrest a 15-year-old female on disturbing charges.

New York State Police announced Tuesday that during the opening weekend of the fair, Troopers assigned to the event were called to a fight-in-progress outside the Exposition Center within the State Fairgrounds property. Upon arrival, Troopers say they observed a group of females engaged in a physical altercation. During that fight, police say one of the young girls was stabbed in the right shoulder and had to be transported to Upstate Hospital in stable condition. Troopers also learned of a second female who had been stabbed in the buttocks and also had to be transported to a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

During the course of their investigation, Troopers determined a 15-year-old girl was the alleged culprit in both stabbing incidents was arrested for Assault in the 2nd degree, a class “D” felony, and Criminal Possession of a Weapon 4th degree, a class “A” misdemeanor. The investigation is said to be ongoing and other charges are possible.

