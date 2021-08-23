Rome Police are investigating the stabbing of a 15-year old boy.

It happened just after 2:30 AM Monday morning on the 100 block of North Madison Street in Rome, NY.

Police are asking residents in the area to review their home surveillance cameras.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Galluppi at the Rome PD at (315) 339-7716 or submit an anonymous online tip at Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers or by calling them at 1-(866) 730-8477.

Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is a community based program that is 100% completely anonymous, allowing people to deliver tips privately without fear of retribution. Crime Stoppers also offers cash rewards to people who provide information that lets to a suspect's arrest.

