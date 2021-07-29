Have You Seen This Person Wanted By Rome City Police?

Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week comes from the Rome City Police Department. Police are looking for 36-year-old Gregory C. Brown on an active RCC Arrest Warrant for Robbery 1st (B-Felony) and Grand Larceny 4th (E-Felony).

According to Rome Police Patrolman Jeff Buckley, on Thursday, May 27, at approximately 9:48 pm, patrol units responded to 117 W. Fox Street for a reported of a robbery. Upon arrival, Officers spoke with the victim who reported that at about 9:20 pm, Brown contacted her via Facebook Messenger and indicated that he wanted to come over to her residence. A short time later, she told police he arrived and after a brief conversation, Brown told her that he had to go back to his vehicle to get his cell phone. Police say, Brown reentered her apartment with a black female walking behind him, displayed a black handgun and demanded she give him "everything she had." The victim told police that she gave Brown her wallet, her identification card and her Cashapp card. The victim stated that Brown then left the residence and the victim had a relative call the police. The victim stated while walking towards the front door of the apartment to see if Brown had left, Brown pointed the handgun at the victim’s daughter and said “I’ll shoot you too.” The victim stated Brown and the unknown female left her apartment and got into a dark blue minivan.

Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is a community based program that is 100% completely anonymous, allowing people to deliver tips privately without fear of retribution. Crime Stoppers also offers cash rewards to people who provide information that lets to a suspect's arrest.

If you have any information about Brown or the unidentified female contact Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers. You can place a 100% anonymous tip several ways.

1) Through this site by clicking submit a tip

2) Directly at www.p3tips.com

3) By calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS)

4) by downloading the Android app P3TIPS

Crime Stoppers asks that tips are not submitted through Facebook Messenger. All tips must go through the tip lines.

