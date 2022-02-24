15-Year-Old Succumbs to Injuries in Skiing Accident at Bristol Mountain

A 15-year-old boy succumbed to his injuries after a skiing accident.

Christian Cuomo was off from school when he went skiing at Bristol Mountain on Monday. The resort, in South Bristol, is located about thirty miles from Rochester.

The Ontario County Sheriff's Office in Canandaigua says they were called to the mountain along with Canandaigua EMS Advance Life Support and Naples Ambulance at approximately 10:13am on February 21, 2022.

The young man had gone over a ski jump and landed face first on the ground, suffering what investigators described as "significant head and facial injuries."

Emergency responders brought him the the Bristol Fire House where Mercy Flight Central was waiting to transport him. He was flown to Strong Memorial Hospital where he was treated in the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit at Golisano's Children's Hospital. His condition at that time was listed as "guarded."

Cuomo was wearing a helmet when the accident occurred.

The young man passed away later despite efforts by the medical team. Police say, "There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding this incident."

Christian Cuomo was a student at Christian Brothers Academy (CBA) in Dewitt, New York. The public is asked to keep his family, friends, and teachers in their thoughts at this difficult time.

School administrators posted the following message to the CBA Syracuse Facebook page on Wednesday, February 23rd:

"It is with great sadness we learned of the passing of sophomore Christian Cuomo this morning. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Cuomo family and their friends during this most difficult and heartbreaking time. RIP Christian."



[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the Ontario County Sheriff's Office. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

Ukraine and the World's Response to Russia's Attack - February 2022 Russia began a large scale attack on Ukraine, with shelling and explosions documented in several cities indicating an assault. Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned other countries of "consequences you have never seen" if they interfere with Russia's attack. The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, is asking for assistance defending Ukraine from its aggressors. In the meantime thousands of Ukrainians are now refugees, fleeing to countries like Poland overnight.

Police In New York Need Help Solving 7 Cold Cases Of Murdered Children

This New York Airbnb Features a Massive Indoor Pool for Guests You don't find a lot of places that have access to an indoor pool, but this Airbnb crosses off that requirement you may have. This year round indoor pool house is 2000 square feet located in the lower Adirondacks of New York. Check it out below.

TAKE A TOUR: This Former Day Spa is For Sale in Westmoreland The former Time for Me Day Spa building is for sale at 7201 State Route 5 in Westmoreland. Take a look inside. Would you consider it for your next home, or maybe a new business venture?

Own a Part of Your Childhood, The Catskill Game Farm is For Sale! If you grew up in the Hudson Valley or tri-state area, the likelihood is you visited the Catskill Game Farm. If you're looking to relive those sweet childhood memories why not buy The Old Catskill Game Farm?