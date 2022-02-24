15-Year-Old Succumbs to Injuries in Skiing Accident at Bristol Mountain
A 15-year-old boy succumbed to his injuries after a skiing accident.
Christian Cuomo was off from school when he went skiing at Bristol Mountain on Monday. The resort, in South Bristol, is located about thirty miles from Rochester.
The Ontario County Sheriff's Office in Canandaigua says they were called to the mountain along with Canandaigua EMS Advance Life Support and Naples Ambulance at approximately 10:13am on February 21, 2022.
The young man had gone over a ski jump and landed face first on the ground, suffering what investigators described as "significant head and facial injuries."
Emergency responders brought him the the Bristol Fire House where Mercy Flight Central was waiting to transport him. He was flown to Strong Memorial Hospital where he was treated in the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit at Golisano's Children's Hospital. His condition at that time was listed as "guarded."
Cuomo was wearing a helmet when the accident occurred.
The young man passed away later despite efforts by the medical team. Police say, "There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding this incident."
Christian Cuomo was a student at Christian Brothers Academy (CBA) in Dewitt, New York. The public is asked to keep his family, friends, and teachers in their thoughts at this difficult time.
School administrators posted the following message to the CBA Syracuse Facebook page on Wednesday, February 23rd:
"It is with great sadness we learned of the passing of sophomore Christian Cuomo this morning. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Cuomo family and their friends during this most difficult and heartbreaking time. RIP Christian."
[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the Ontario County Sheriff's Office. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]