Oneida County has now surpassed 2,000 total COVID-19 cases.

County health officials say they've received confirmation of 16 new, lab-confirmed coronavirus test results, bringing the county's total to 2,002, to-date.

Some good news, as no new deaths were reported in Tuesday's update (115). The number of hospitalizations also remains low. There are a total of eleven county residents receiving care for the virus - nine in-county and two outside the area, according county officials.

However, health officials are alerting the public to ten new potential public exposures:

7/17/20 Time of exposure: 3:30 – 3:45 pm Place of exposure: Walgreen’s Address of exposure: Commercial Dr. New Hartford Wore mask: Yes Symptom Monitoring period: up to 07/31/20 Time of exposure: 4:00 – 4:30 pm Place of exposure: Aldi Address of exposure: Oriskany Blvd. Yorkville Wore mask: Yes Symptom Monitoring period: up to 07/31/20 7/18/20 Time of exposure: 11:00am – 11:30 am Place of exposure: McDonald’s Address of exposure: Genesee St., Utica Wore mask: Yes Symptom monitoring period: up to 8/01/20 Time of exposure: 11:00 – 11:15 am Place of exposure: Hannaford Address of exposure: Commercial Dr, New Hartford Wore mask: Yes Symptom Monitoring period: up to 08/01/20 Time of exposure: 11:30 – 11:45 am Place of exposure: Lowe’s Address of exposure: Middle Settlement Rd, New Hartford Wore mask: Yes Symptom Monitoring period: up to 08/01/20 Time of exposure: 4:00 – 5:00 pm Place of exposure: Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Address of exposure: New Hartford Shopping Ctr., New Hartford Wore mask: Yes Symptom Monitoring period: up to 08/01/20 Time of exposure: 5:00 – 5:15 pm Place of exposure: Symeon’s Restaurant Address of exposure: Commercial Dr, New Hartford Wore mask: Yes Symptom Monitoring period: up to 08/01/20 Time of exposure: 3:45 – 4:45 pm Place of exposure: Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church Address of exposure: Genesee St, Utica Wore mask: Yes Symptom Monitoring period: up to 08/01/20 7/19/20 Time of exposure: 4:00 – 5:00 pm Place of exposure: Walmart Supercenter Address of exposure: Commercial Dr., New Hartford Wore mask: Yes Symptom Monitoring period: up to 08/02/20 Time of exposure: 5:30pm – 6:00 pm Place of exposure: Price Chopper Address of exposure: Genesee St., Utica Wore mask: yes Symptom monitoring period: 8/02/20

