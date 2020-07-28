16 More Test Positive As Oneida County Surpasses 2,000 COVID Cases
Oneida County has now surpassed 2,000 total COVID-19 cases.
County health officials say they've received confirmation of 16 new, lab-confirmed coronavirus test results, bringing the county's total to 2,002, to-date.
Some good news, as no new deaths were reported in Tuesday's update (115). The number of hospitalizations also remains low. There are a total of eleven county residents receiving care for the virus - nine in-county and two outside the area, according county officials.
However, health officials are alerting the public to ten new potential public exposures:
7/17/20
Time of exposure: 3:30 – 3:45 pm
Place of exposure: Walgreen’s
Address of exposure: Commercial Dr. New Hartford
Wore mask: Yes
Symptom Monitoring period: up to 07/31/20
Time of exposure: 4:00 – 4:30 pm
Place of exposure: Aldi
Address of exposure: Oriskany Blvd. Yorkville
Wore mask: Yes
Symptom Monitoring period: up to 07/31/20
7/18/20
Time of exposure: 11:00am – 11:30 am
Place of exposure: McDonald’s
Address of exposure: Genesee St., Utica
Wore mask: Yes
Symptom monitoring period: up to 8/01/20
Time of exposure: 11:00 – 11:15 am
Place of exposure: Hannaford
Address of exposure: Commercial Dr, New Hartford
Wore mask: Yes
Symptom Monitoring period: up to 08/01/20
Time of exposure: 11:30 – 11:45 am
Place of exposure: Lowe’s
Address of exposure: Middle Settlement Rd, New Hartford
Wore mask: Yes
Symptom Monitoring period: up to 08/01/20
Time of exposure: 4:00 – 5:00 pm
Place of exposure: Ollie’s Bargain Outlet
Address of exposure: New Hartford Shopping Ctr., New Hartford
Wore mask: Yes
Symptom Monitoring period: up to 08/01/20
Time of exposure: 5:00 – 5:15 pm
Place of exposure: Symeon’s Restaurant
Address of exposure: Commercial Dr, New Hartford
Wore mask: Yes
Symptom Monitoring period: up to 08/01/20
Time of exposure: 3:45 – 4:45 pm
Place of exposure: Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church
Address of exposure: Genesee St, Utica
Wore mask: Yes
Symptom Monitoring period: up to 08/01/20
7/19/20
Time of exposure: 4:00 – 5:00 pm
Place of exposure: Walmart Supercenter
Address of exposure: Commercial Dr., New Hartford
Wore mask: Yes
Symptom Monitoring period: up to 08/02/20
Time of exposure: 5:30pm – 6:00 pm
Place of exposure: Price Chopper
Address of exposure: Genesee St., Utica
Wore mask: yes
Symptom monitoring period: 8/02/20
