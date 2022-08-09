Pedal Through New Section of the Adirondacks on New Rail Bike Adventure

Pedal through a new section of the Adirondacks on a new rail bike adventure.

The Adirondack Scenic Rail Bikes has added another rail bike option to pedal through the beauty of Mother Nature. You can now enjoy a trip out of Thendara and now Tupper Lake.

Raquette Rambler

The Raquette Rambler takes you on a 7-mile round trip journey through the natural beauty and spectacular views of the Adirondack Mountains.

The forest canopy surrounds you as you pedal the railbike along rails and the Raquette River.

Credit - Adirondack Scenic Rail Bike Adventures via Faceobok Credit - Adirondack Scenic Rail Bike Adventures via Faceobok loading...

Raquette Rambler Prices

$150 for quad bike (4 riders)

$90 for tandem (2 riders)

Photo Credit - Adirondack Railroad Photo Credit - Adirondack Railroad loading...

River Run or Timber Ridge

At the Thendara station, you can choose from the River Run or Timber Ridge, riding through the Adirondack Mountains with the river keeping you company or the forest canopy surrounding you along the rails.

Riders will experience the natural beauty of the Adirondack Mountains with the river steadily keeping them company.

Our vision includes expanding rail and coordinated trail-based offerings, allowing for people of all ages and physical capacities to traverse remote areas of the Adirondack Park. Explore our rail biking tours in the Adirondacks.

Credit - Adirondack Scenic Rail Bike Adventures via Faceobok Credit - Adirondack Scenic Rail Bike Adventures via Faceobok loading...

Booked your rail bike adventure at one of three locations in the Adirondack Mountains at Adirondackscenicrailbikes.com. It's fun for the whole family.

