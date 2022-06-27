18 Month Old Dies In Herkimer County After Being Hit In Driveway

State Police are investigating the death of an 18-month-old child in Herkimer County.

Troopers responded to Bull Road in the Town of Frankfort at about 10:30 Monday morning for a report that a child had been struck by a vehicle in the driveway.

Police say a mother and her daughter had just arrived home from getting groceries and the mother was carrying groceries inside the house while her daughter was playing on an outdoor swing set.

After taking all of the groceries inside, police say the mother began to pull her SUV forward to park the car when the child ran in front of the vehicle.

Police say as the mother pulled forward, she drove over her daughter and upon hearing and feeling the impact jumped out and immediately ran to where her daughter was lying unresponsive in the driveway.

She immediately picked her daughter up and took her inside to begin rendering aid, and called 911.

The child was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The investigation is continuing and police say no charges are expected against the driver.

