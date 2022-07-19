So Gatsby: This Roaring 20s Lake George Icon Is Up For Auction!

Attendees of the Lake George Association Summer Gala this Saturday will have a rare opportunity: to win a piece of US maritime and Lake George history.

The name Chris-Craft is synonymous with American boating. Started in 1870s, Chris-Craft was the largest manufacturer of mahogany power speedboats in the world by 1925. They counted Henry Ford and William Randolph Hearst in the company’s clientele. Here's a 1930 model in action:

Their tri-cockpit speedboat is a legend, and now Lake George mainstay Jeff Killeen is donating his pristine 1929 model to help preserve the Lake for generations. Appropriately named The Laker, you’ve maybe even seen her out on on the water yourself.

Here are the specs from the LGA:

This classic and rare 22-foot, triple-cockpit boat, christened “The Laker,” features a six-foot beam and is equipped with the original 1929 Chrysler Imperial 100-horsepower, straight-6 engine and all original parts. “The Laker” is in perfect running condition and is a two-time winner of the “Most Original Lake George Boat” award at the Lake George Antique & Classic Boat Rendezvous.

The starting bid is $25,000 and the appraised value is $40,000, but due to the age and rarity, it’s not unusual for Chris-Crafts of the same year and body style to easily fetch six figures. In the LGA statement, Mr. Killeen said,

“You can make this beauty your own and make a truly meaningful donation to the long-term protection of the most beautiful Lake in the world.”

The Lake George Association strives to protect the area from pollution, runoff, salt, and invasive species while also educating residents and visitors.

There are also several other packages up for auction. Tickets for the LGA Summer Gala still remain, and they’re also accepting live bidding by phone or “ghost bid” instructions for offers up to the bidder’s set limit. To organize that, contact the LGA directly at 518-668-3558 ext 302 or email Tyra MacGuffy.

While I’m not sure how much your life would change if you win The Laker, but you may find an increasing urge to wear a flat-brimmed straw hat, do the Charleston, and (in extreme cases) project your hopes and aspirations on abnormally colored lights.

