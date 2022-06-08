Boat Inspections Will Now Be Mandatory in New York

Boat inspections are now mandatory in the Adirondacks.

Boaters must obtain certification that they have inspected and removed potentially harmful aquatic invasive species before launching their boat in the waters in the Adirondack Forest Preserve.

"Aquatic invasive species like hydrilla, the round goby fish, and zebra mussels are detrimental to the health of our lakes and rivers," said DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos. "Our boat stewards are on the front lines, protecting our waters from invasive pests on boats and gear, and last year successfully intercepted more than 14,000 plants and animals that could have started new infestations. To protect pristine waterbodies in the Adirondacks, all motorized watercraft operators are now required to obtain Clean, Drain, Dry certification before they launch."

The new law, which begins June 8, 2022, requires all motorized watercraft users to obtain a certificate that they have cleaned, drained, and dried boats and equipment each time they launch into a new waterbody in the Adirondack Park and within 10 miles of the Blue Line.

When an aquatic invasive species inspection station is open boaters can receive a watercraft inspection certificate from a boat steward by accepting a free boat inspection or decontamination.

Boaters that follow the Clean, Drain, Dry steps on their own can fill also out a self-issued certificate before hitting the water. Boat stewards will be stationed at boat launches across the Adirondack Park and can be identified by their blue vests.

To learn more about the New York State Watercraft Inspection Steward Program, the new certification requirements, and where to find a boat steward, visit the DEC's website.

