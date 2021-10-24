If you had all the money in the world, and could choose which kind of dream home you would build, what would it be? For me, it would absolutely be some sort of lakefront home.

The views are unmatched, the relaxation you get sitting on a dock, patio or porch looking out over the water. Lakefront homes usually give you extra amenities as well.

There's a lakefront home that just went up for sale in Western New York that is a lakefront home and its inside will leave you speechless.

Listed on Zillow for $2.2 million, this huge lakefront estate is located on the shores of Lake Ontario in Youngstown, NY.

It has five bedrooms and three bathrooms, with a huge kitchen and stone fireplace. The big draw of the home is the giant upper deck patio that looks great for company and gives you a birds eye view of Lake Ontario.

There's even a huge barroom at the bottom level that will make you feel like you're at some beach bar.

If only I had $2.2 million laying around. Check out some photos below, courtesy of Zillow.

