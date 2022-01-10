The victim says he knew the two men who allegedly attacked him.

Two men are under arrest after police say they robbed a man then pistol-whipped him.

On Friday, January 7, 2022 jut before 5:30pm New York State Police responded to a report of an armed robbery in the Delaware County Town of Davenport.

Troopers say that according to their investigation, two men who were "known to the victim threatened, pistol-whipped, and stole items from him."

The NYSP says that they caught up with one of the suspect later that evening, on January 8, 2022 just after midnight. The suspect is identified as 42-year-old Ryan P. Flood of Davenport. According to police he was "found in possession of an unregistered and loaded gun."

Hours later, at approximately 5:00am State Police then arrested 34-year-old Timothy L. White of Oneonta.

Both Flood and White were charged with Robbery in the 1st Degree (class B felony).

In addition to the robbery charge, Ryan P. Flood was also charged with the following:

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd Degree (class C felony)

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 3rd Degree (class D felony).

Both men were arraigned and sent to the Delaware County Jail Bail was set at $25,000 cash or $50,000 bond. They are set to answer the charges in court at a future date.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. All arrested persons are innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information was available.]

