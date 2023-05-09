2 Arrested Following Upstate NY Underage Alcohol Sales Sting

State Police in Oneida have arrested two Upstate New York clerks after authorities claim they failed to follow laws dealing with the sale of alcohol to people under the age of 21.

On April 26, 2023, the New York State Police conducted an Underage Drinking Initiative in Oneida County.

Police say, the following locations were found NOT to be in compliance with the laws dealing with the sale of alcohol to persons under the age of 21:

•Delta Liquors, 8593 Turin Rd, Lee, NY 13363

◦As a result, Ronald A. Muttillo, age 76 from Rome, NY was charged with Unlawfully Dealing with a Child 1st degree (PL 160.20) and Prohibitive sale of alcohol to a person under twenty-one years old (ABC 65-1).

•Turin Rd Mart, 8199 Turin Rd, Lee NY 13363

◦As a result, Prasanna K. Pandi, age 24 from Utica, NY was charged with Unlawfully Dealing with a Child 1st degree (PL 160.20) and Prohibitive sale of alcohol to a person under twenty-one years old (ABC 65-1).

According to State Police, several businesses stayed in compliance with New York State law and as a result of the initiative, the following locations were checked and found in compliance:

•Stewarts, 9128 Turin Rd, Lee, NY 13363

•Dollar General, 9127 Turin Rd, Lee, NY 13363

•Circle K, 8709 Turin Rd, Lee NY, 13363

•Dollar General, 8220 Turin Rd, Rome, NY 13440

•Lombinos, 806 Floyd Ave, Rome, NY 13440

•Exxon, 916 Floyd Ave, Rome, NY 13440

•Stewarts, 1373 Floyd Ave, Rome, NY 13440

•Mirabito, 268 E Dominick St, Rome, NY 13440

•Stewarts, 1373 Floyd Ave, Rome NY 13440

•Cliff’s Citgo, 1221 Erie Blvd W, Rome NY 13440

•A&M Sunoco, 4644 Rome Taberg Rd Lee, NY 13363

