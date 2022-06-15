2 Capital Region Cities ‘Most Dangerous’ in the Country for Pedestrians

A new list is out and it lists the top cities in the United States that are the most dangerous for pedestrians in 2022. There are two cities in the Capital Region that land in the top 20!

Who Did The Survey and What are the Criteria?

An insurance comparison marketplace called Insurify did a study of its database that contains four point six million insurance applications. United States cities with over fifty-thousand residents were surveyed. The calculation was the proportion of drivers that reported one or more violations for failing to yield to pedestrians.

Which Capital Region Cities Made the Top 20?

Albany came in at #12 out of 20 of the most dangerous cities in the United States for pedestrians. According to the Times Union, the city of Albany was just under 6.3 times the national average coming in at 25.7 drivers per 10,000.

Schenectady came in at #2 out of the 20 most dangerous cities in the U.S. for pedestrians.

Schenectady came in at almost ten times higher than the national average. That means they had thirty-eight point one drivers per ten thousand that were cited for failing to yield the right of way to pedestrians.

This isn't the first time Schenectady topped a list of bad drivers.

Also this year, Schenectady was the leader with the largest number of drivers with an at-fault violation. This made Schenectady the worst driving city in New York state. Twenty point one percent of drivers have an at-fault violation. That is forty-three percent above average in New York state.